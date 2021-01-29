 Skip to main content
CLARIFICATION
CLARIFICATION

The Bobcat skidsteer mentioned in an article in Friday’s Nonpareil has not been determined to be the cause of the Dec. 30 fire at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport.

The fire is still under investigation.

