The Glenwood Rams will have three wrestlers who are one win away from earning a spot in Saturday’s championship round.

Vinny Mayberry (120) and Matt Beem (132), and CJ Carter (195) all qualified for Friday’s semifinal round after each battling through three full periods. The Rams will also have two wrestlers continue in the consolation brackets. Overall, Rams coach Tucker Weber like where this team sits heading into Friday.

“I mean we got three on the front side and two still alive on the back that if they battle back they can earn medals,” Weber said. “Having three guys being one win away from a championship match berth is awesome. Those three have worked hard all season and they’re hungry for a state title. It’s one match at a time when you’re here, and they have one more match to win before they get their shots.”

Mayberry won his quarter-final match over West Delaware’s Carson Less in a 3-0 decision. Mayberry got an early takedown, and made an escape in the second period to build the lead, then fended off Less’ shots to earn the win.

“This will be my first time in the semis,” Mayberry said. “It feels good to get here after losing in the quarters in the past two years. I ain’t done yet though. I’m looking to make a statement. I’m excited to get this far, I wrestled (Gavin) Jensen before and lost 10-8 to him last time hoping to get him back this time in the semis.”

Beem was the next to reserve his spot in the semis. The junior defeated Davenport Assumption’s Cadyn Wild 9-7 in overtime as Beem found an opening for a takedown midway through the sudden-death overtime period.

“The match didn’t start as I wanted it to go,” Beem said. “I eventually found my attacks after fighting to get off my back, after that, I just gritted it out, toughed it out, and won the match.”

Carter was the third and final Ram to earn his spot in the semis as he rallied from an early 3-0 deficit by scoring the last five points of the match to win with a 5-3 decision.

“It was a very close match,” Carter said. “He was very good, but he didn’t try to shoot a lot, and I was trying to open up my offense a bit more. His counters were good, but I think I wore him down after a bit, and that win felt good.

“Now I’m going to get myself ready for the semifinals. This is one match closer to my goal of being a state champion. The chance is right there, and I’m excited.”

Also for the Rams, Mason Koehler lost his quarterfinal match, thus will resume wrestling tomorrow in the consolation brackets. Trent Patton defeated Carroll’s Colton Wieland in a 5-2 decision to advance to Friday’s consolation brackets. Junior Britain Maxwell (126), sophomore Reese Fauble (145), and Kellan Scott (160) all lost in the consolation rounds, thus bringing their solid seasons to an end.

The Class 2A tournament will resume on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena.