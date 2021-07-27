 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings
0 comments

Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

  • 0

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #330

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #330 of Council Bluffs installed a new Court Chaplain/Spiritual Advisor on June 28.

Deacon John Pfenning of St. Patrick Church generously agreed to serve as Chaplain, upon the departure of Chaplain Rev. Tom Thakadipuram of Corpus Christi Parish. Thakadipuram had served this court since September of 2017, but was reassigned to other Iowa communities that began July 8.

The installation ceremony took place in the St. Patrick Church sanctuary. The court currently has a membership of 61 Catholic women from all three parishes in the city. More than 25 members were in attendance at this event.

The installation included a Mass offered by Rev. James Ahenkora. Both Pfenning and Ahenkora have pledged their support and guidance to the court. Pfenning was presented with a Chaplain lapel pin of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

A reception followed the Mass in the Social Hall and Pfenning then stayed for the entire monthly meeting of the Court.

Court #330 will celebrate the 101st Anniversary of their charter in October. For 96 years the Court had met at St. Peter Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. Rev. Chuck Kottas was our chaplain for nearly 20 of those years.

The court will again hold their annual salad luncheon fundraiser in the St. Peter’s Social Hall on Aug. 11. This religious, charitable and educational group of long-standing in the community, continues to appreciate the support of all the clergy and the residents of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Falcons soaring to state
Sports News

Falcons soaring to state

  • Updated

GLENWOOD — It took one more inning than was planned, but Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball earned a spot in its second-straight state tournam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert