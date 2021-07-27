Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #330

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #330 of Council Bluffs installed a new Court Chaplain/Spiritual Advisor on June 28.

Deacon John Pfenning of St. Patrick Church generously agreed to serve as Chaplain, upon the departure of Chaplain Rev. Tom Thakadipuram of Corpus Christi Parish. Thakadipuram had served this court since September of 2017, but was reassigned to other Iowa communities that began July 8.

The installation ceremony took place in the St. Patrick Church sanctuary. The court currently has a membership of 61 Catholic women from all three parishes in the city. More than 25 members were in attendance at this event.

The installation included a Mass offered by Rev. James Ahenkora. Both Pfenning and Ahenkora have pledged their support and guidance to the court. Pfenning was presented with a Chaplain lapel pin of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

A reception followed the Mass in the Social Hall and Pfenning then stayed for the entire monthly meeting of the Court.