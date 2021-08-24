Club News: P.E.O. Chapter FK hears from Jaya Davis

P.E.O. Chapter FK hears from Jaya Davis

Our regular meeting was held on Aug. 13 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Prior to the business meeting, we were lucky to have two guests — Jaya Davis and her mother Christine. Jaya Davis is the recipient of the STAR scholarship, and she shared her goals and told us that she will be attending Iowa State University.

Our second guest speaker was murder mystery author, Elizabeth Sue Senden. She shared how she gets her ideas for her books through lots of research and backgrounds. Most of her books are historical and based in Southwest Iowa. We thoroughly enjoyed her perspective.

Several of our sisters attended Cottey College prior to the meeting and we look forward to learning all about it in September.

Marilyn Knauss shared an original poem titled “Being Good Girls” that embodies many of the P.E.O. virtues.

Julie Morton and Barb Reese were hostesses and Morton donated the fundraiser. We received a donation in memory of a deceased sister from her family. We unanimously agreed to donate it to the Sarah Porter Beckwith Scholarship Fund in her honor. We are very thankful for this donation.