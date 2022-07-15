Tags
A Lewis Central High School alumnus now serves with the U.S. Navy’s submarine force.
Thomas Jefferson softball is one win away from going to the state tournament after defeating Abraham Lincoln 4-3 in Saturday’s Class 5A – Regi…
The new campground at Iowa’s Lake Manawa State Park has opened, and it’s already a hit with visitors from near and far.
After splitting the regular season games, Lewis Central baseball and Glenwood played the ultimate rubber match in Council Bluffs on Wednesday …
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
The Nebraska Republican Party fired its chairman Saturday amid GOP turmoil that stemmed partly from the hard-fought primary for governor. The day also included one arrest and a raft of resignations.
A Missouri resident has been infected by a microscopic organism that causes a rare, life-threatening brain infection after swimming at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Southwest Iowa.
Hannah Dillehay is dancing through the summer.
A Council Bluffs resident suffered smoke inhalation during a fire reported at 11:31 p.m. Saturday that damaged a house at 3515 Seventh Ave.
A multilingual Lewis Central High School alumna has been awarded a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Persian.
