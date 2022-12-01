COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Glantz to transfer out of Iowa State

Iowa State and former Iowa Western quarterback Nate Glantz has announced that he is transferring out from ISU on Wednesday evening.

“I want to thank Coach (Matt) Campbell, the staff, and Iowa State University for the opportunity they gave me,” Glantz said in a statement on Twitter. “After much thought, prayer, and discussion with my family I have decided to leave ISU.

“I will forever be indebted to this great program and the people I made relationships with. My recruitment is 100 percent open.”

Glantz will have three years of eligibility remaining once a new destination is found, there is no timetable for when a new destination will be announced.

Before going to Iowa State, Glantz started two seasons at quarterback for Iowa Western and went 17-2 as a starter. Glantz helped lead the Reivers to a national championship game appearance in Fall of 2021 and was named the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year after the Spring 2021 season.

Glantz attended Bellevue West High School where he helped lead the Thunderbirds to a Class A state championship before committing to play at Iowa Western.