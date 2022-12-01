 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Glantz to transfer out of Iowa State

  • 0
IWCC vs Iowa Central (Jacobson) 3.jpg

Reivers quarterback Nate Glantz (18) passes in the second half against Iowa Central on April 3, 2021. Iowa Western won 34-20 at Dodger Stadium in Fort Dodge.

 TRAVIS JACOBSON, IOWA WESTERN

Iowa State and former Iowa Western quarterback Nate Glantz has announced that he is transferring out from ISU on Wednesday evening.

“I want to thank Coach (Matt) Campbell, the staff, and Iowa State University for the opportunity they gave me,” Glantz said in a statement on Twitter. “After much thought, prayer, and discussion with my family I have decided to leave ISU.

“I will forever be indebted to this great program and the people I made relationships with. My recruitment is 100 percent open.”

Glantz will have three years of eligibility remaining once a new destination is found, there is no timetable for when a new destination will be announced.

Before going to Iowa State, Glantz started two seasons at quarterback for Iowa Western and went 17-2 as a starter. Glantz helped lead the Reivers to a national championship game appearance in Fall of 2021 and was named the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year after the Spring 2021 season.

People are also reading…

Glantz attended Bellevue West High School where he helped lead the Thunderbirds to a Class A state championship before committing to play at Iowa Western.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert