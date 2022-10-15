COLLEGE SOCCER: Tigers upset Reivers

The Marshalltown Tigers handed No. 1 Iowa Western men’s soccer its first loss in the regular season since Oct. 2, 2018, on Saturday afternoon in Marshalltown.

The Tigers beat the Reivers 1-0.

The Tigers scored the game’s only goal in the 30th minute as David Montano netted the goal on a penalty kick.

The Reiver’s last regular season loss before this meeting was on Oct. 2 2018 to Iowa Lakes.

Iowa Western will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they host Iowa Lakes.

Marshalltown (6-5-1) 1 0 – 1

Iowa Western (14-1-1) 0 0 – 0