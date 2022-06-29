COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Greer headed to Dayton State College

After seven years and 248 victories, Iowa Western head softball coach Ben Greer has accepted an opportunity to become the head coach at Dayton State College.

Greer finished his time at Iowa Western with a record of 248-129 over seven years.

"I'm very grateful for being given the opportunity to lead Reiver softball for the last seven years," Greer said in a press release. "I've grown a lot during my time here and I owe an immense amount of appreciation to the leadership of the college but even more to the people behind the scenes who make everything work.

"Our trainers, media people, and Jill Feigenbutz have always gone above and beyond to help in any way possible and I've been blessed for such a support system. I also cannot thank our former Reiver student-athletes enough for buying in and making academics just as important as athletics. It's helped create a culture of excellence in all that we do, and I'll miss that here. I'm very excited about what the future holds for myself and my family, but we will miss IW."

Under Greer's leadership, the Reivers have produced five NJCAA All-Americans, 44 ICCAC All-Region XI athletes, three Region XI Pitchers of the Year, two Region XI Offensive Players of the year, and two Region XI Defensive Players of the Year.

"I want to congratulate Coach Greer on his new position," Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney said. "We hate seeing him go but during his tenure at Iowa Western we have continued to be one of the top programs in the nation. Want to wish him and his family continued success."

Greer's team also excelled immensely in the classroom averaging a 3.64 team GPA during his tenure with an incredible 72 student-athletes earning NJCAA All-Academic honors with the 2022 members set to be announced later this summer.

"We are sad to see Ben leaving, but we are happy for him and his family as they embark on this new challenge," Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson said. "Coach Greer's teams have always been outstanding student-athletes that succeed on the field and in the classroom. We wish him all the best. A national search to find his replacement will begin immediately."