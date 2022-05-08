A look at a Bellevue ballot initiative

With the May 10 primary election just around the corner, the citizens of Bellevue will have multiple local items they can vote on this year including the mayor and City Council races. In addition to the candidate races, there is a city initiative on the ballot for Bellevue citizens to vote on.

On the primary election ballot, the City of Bellevue has placed “Proposition No. 1” on the ballot, asking voters to approve the continuation of the Economic Development Plan first approved by voters in the 2014 General Election.

The Economic Development Plan approved by voters in the November 2014 election approved setting aside a portion of already existing sales taxes to be used specifically for the purpose of growing and improving the city,