1st Weather Group holds change of command

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. -- Members of the 1st Weather Group held a change of command ceremony May 20, 2022, in the 557th Weather Wing auditorium at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

During the ceremony, Col. Bradley Stebbins relinquished command of the 1st WXG to Col. Damon Vorhees.

“I can’t think of anyone better suited at this moment in time to lead 1st Weather Group and tackle all the global challenges (they face),” said Col. Patrick Williams, 557th WW commander, who served as the presiding official.

Vorhees comes to the 1st WXG from the Pentagon were served as the Special Assistant to the Duty Director in the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force’s office.

“I am really excited to be back in Air Force weather and have the opportunity to work alongside you,” Vorhees said.

During his career, Vorhees has excelled at tactical operational and strategic level and was directly involved in operations in Central Command, European Command, Pacific Command, and the Space Area of Responsibility.

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to command again,” he said. “I look forward to getting out and meeting and getting to know everyone.

I look forward to working alongside you for the next couple of years.”

Stebbins will remain on Offutt AFB, where he will serve as the 557th Weather Wing commander.

“Col. Stebbins, you truly created a lasting impact for the 1st WXG,” Williams said. “We are definitely going to miss your leadership.”

“To the Airmen of the 1st WXG and our shipmates at the aviation detachment…I have been blown away by what you have done over these past two years,” Stebbins said. “To our squadron leaders…thank you so much for your leadership of your team.”

The 1st WXG is comprised of six operational weather squadrons providing timely, accurate, relevant, and actionable weather intelligence around the clock in support of joint warfighters worldwide. OWS’ are optimized to employ non-traditional means to provide information and services that maximize employment of environmental impacts across geographic and functional combatant commands planning and execution cycles.