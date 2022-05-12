55th Security Forces Squadron Police Week events: Remembering those who protect and serve

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — National Police Week is a time to reflect and remember all law enforcement personnel who have been injured or died in the line of duty.

Members of the 55th Security Forces Squadron will be recognizing the contributions of police across the nation by participating in events and ceremonies at Offutt Air Force Base and in the local community. Here’s a schedule of the upcoming events:

May 12: Willow Lake Golf Tournament at 12 p.m. This event is a four-man scramble with 30 teams participating. 55th SFS and local law enforcement have priority. If slots become available, they will extend the invitation to the rest of the 55th Wing. The point of contact for the event is Tech. Sgt. Brayden Morrow — (402) 294-2103.

May 13: Omaha Candlelight Vigil Walk at Omaha Police Headquarters Plaza, 505 South 15th Street, Omaha, at 8 p.m. This event pays tribute to the careers of law enforcement officers by “walking the beat.” It will be led by the Omaha Police Pipes and Drum Corps and winds through the Old Market before returning to the plaza. This event coincides with the National Candlelight Vigil Walk being held in Washington D.C.

May 14: Creighton baseball game static display at Charles Schwab Field Lot C from 5-7:30 p.m. All the metro police agencies will be staging various police vehicles and equipment. Offutt Defenders will showcase various weapons systems, K9s and drones.

May 15: Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Omaha Police Headquarters Plaza.

May 16-17: 24-hour Ruck starting at 9 a.m. May 16 at the Offutt Parade Grounds. The ruck march honors fellow Defenders who have been killed in the line of duty.

May 18: 55th SFS capture the flag competition at 8 a.m. at the Shoot, Move, and Communicate Field (baseball diamond adjacent to 557th Weather Wing). Two four-member teams attempt to neutralize each other with the objective of seizing a flag at the center of the play zone. This is a team-based competition to test the foundational individual and team tactics of the Defenders under the stress of simulated combat.

May 19: K9 Demonstration from 9-3 p.m. at the Offutt Parade Grounds.

May 20: 55th SFS spouse immersion at 8 a.m. to highlight different sections and capabilities of the SFS.

Police Week closing ceremony at 12 p.m. at SFS Hangar, building 307.

These events/ceremonies allow survivors, family members, fellow law enforcement personnel and citizens to honor those who lost their lives while working to protect and to serve their communities.