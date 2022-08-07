6th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery

The 6th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, James M. McCoy, was laid to rest during an interment ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery on July 29.

McCoy, who served as the first senior enlisted advisor of Strategic Air Command and was selected as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year in 1974, passed away July 13 at the age of 91.

In attendance were multiple dignitaries, including Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and five former Chief Master Sergeants of the Air Force.

“He dedicated his life to service,” Bass said. “Service to his nation, service to our Air Force, and most importantly, service to our Airmen and their families.”

The Air Force Honor Guard performed the military honors while two B-52H Stratofortress’ from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, provided a flyover.

“He wore the uniform for over 30 years, but his impact extends to our Airmen still serving today,” Bass said. “Our Airmen and our Air Force are no doubt better off because of him.”

As the 6th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, McCoy set out to improve the enlisted retention rate that had dropped to as low as 25% in the late 1970s. He also created the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program and expanded professional military education options. McCoy also worked to introduce maternity uniforms for female Airmen.

One of the unique aspects of McCoy's career lay in his time at Noncommissioned Officer Leadership School, now Airman Leadership School, where he instructed the 5th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force and his friend Robert Gaylor.

“I am filled with mixed emotions,” Gaylor said. “I am saddened by the loss I feel of my very dear friend and at the same time, I am uplifted having the many years I’ve spent serving with him. We were like brothers.”

He died 17 days short of his birthday and is survived by his wife, Kathy McCoy, and seven of his eight children: Debbie Paxton, Jim McCoy, Teresa Cloughesy, Barb Branco, Steve McCoy, Matt McCoy and Tom McCoy. One son, Mike McCoy, preceded him in death.

