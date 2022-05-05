AFA presents annual awards and scholarships

The Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter of the Air and Space Forces Association (AFA) held its Annual Awards and Scholarship Banquet in Omaha, Nebraska on the evening of April 21st, 2022. This annual banquet is the Chapter’s venue to recognize local high school and college students for excellence as well as Chapter Nominees for the AFA’s Teacher of the Year program.

AFA advocates and supports aerospace education and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) emphasis at all levels of education. The Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter also supports Airmen who are pursuing their higher education goals though providing book grants for college texts books.

The evening’s festivities were opened with a presentation of the colors by Bellevue East High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps Honor Guard.

For this year’s banquet the AFA was honored to have Brig. Gen. Glenn T. Harris, deputy director of Global Operations at U.S. Strategic Command, as the guest speaker and presenter of awards. In his keynote speech, Harris outlined the key role of STEM education in keeping the United States Air Force the best in the world and keeping our nation secure. He also thanked educators for their commitment to education and encouraged students to embrace new opportunities.

The Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter, along with community partners, sponsors two scholarship programs that provide $1,000 to the recipient’s college account. The Colonel Ted Crouchley Scholarship recognizes excellence in current college students enrolled as cadets in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, two scholarships were awarded this year.

The second program is the Lieutenant General James M. Keck Scholarships awarded to top high school students participating in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps who plan on entering a military career, five scholarships were awarded.

This year the Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter was fortunate in selecting two Teachers of the Year. Ms. Kayla Kill, a Science teacher at LeMay Elementary School in Bellevue, was the Chapter’s Teacher of the Year in the K-8 category. Ms. Katrina Armbruster, an Advanced Placement Physics teacher at Bellevue West High School, was awarded Chapter Teacher of the Year in the 9-12 category. Both have accomplished outstanding results in developing and teaching STEM courses to stimulate student learning.

Colonel Ted Crouchley Scholarships were awarded to Maggie Johnson from, who is attending Creighton University, and Sean Rozmajzl who is attending the University of Nebraska – Omaha.

Lieutenant General James M. Keck Scholarship winners were: Alizia Frieze, from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs; Giselle Lawson, from Bellevue East High School; Lindsey Redburn, from Bellevue West High School; Mauro Marti Sacasa. From Millard South High School; and Taylor Hardesty, from Plattsmouth High School.

Five Airmen from Offutt Air Force Base were awarded textbook grants to support their pursuit of higher education goals. Textbook grant awardees present were: TSgt Michael Baker, 55th Maintenance Squadron, and SrA Richard Jones, 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron. Three awardees unable to attend: TSgt Adam Huey, 55th Medical Group; SSgt Adam Morgan, 55th Operations Support Squadron; and SrA Josiah Clifford, from the 55th Maintenance Group.

In addition to the awards, scholarships and grants, attending honorees were also provided one-year AFA memberships.

Congratulations to this year’s awardees!

For more information about AFA and the Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter, please contact via email at: ne188.Ak-Sar-Ben@afa.org.