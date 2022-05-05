Air Combat Command Announces 2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Air Combat Command announced the recipients of ACC’s 2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, First Sergeant of the Year Award, Officer of the Year Award, and the Civilian of the Year Award here April 28, 2022.

ACC’s enlisted winners will compete at the Air Force 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

Personnel are recognized for outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service.

The ACC Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award winners are:

- Airman: Senior Airman Louis A. Dorsey III, 612th Air Communications Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

- Non-Commissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt Alexandra N. Pendola, 55th Wing Staff Agency, Offutt AFB, Nebraska

- Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Senior Master Sgt Megan A. Harper, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar

The ACC First Sergeant of the Year Award winner is:

- Master Sgt Jakeith L. Robinson, 552d Maintenance Operations Flight, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma

The ACC Officer of the Year Award winners are:

- Company Grade Officer: Captain Austin G. Drake, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Al Udeid AB.

- Field Grade Officer: Maj. David T. Brown, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB.

The ACC Civilian of the Year Award winners are:

- Civilian Category 1: Herberth R. Gaekel, 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano, Honduras

- Civilian Category 2: Victor Arroyo, 633rd Force Support Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

- Civilian Category 3: Kenneth M. Popelas, 612th Theater Operations Group, Davis-Monthan AFB.

