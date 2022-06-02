Annual OAC Offutt Appreciation Day Picnic just around the corner

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The Offutt Advisory Council Offutt Appreciation Day Picnic returns to the Bellevue Berry Farm from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3, 2022.

Nearly 10,000 Team Offutt members are expected to attend the event, which had been a staple of the base calendar for more than 25 years prior to the pandemic, which forced its cancellation in 2021 and 2022.

“For those of our Offutt family who are new to the base and have never attended, I strongly encourage you and your families to attend. It’s an approved alternate duty location — take advantage,” said Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing vice commander. “An incredible amount of planning and work goes into this event, and we couldn’t be more grateful to the OAC for bringing it back after a two-year delay.”

Due to limited parking, the OAC is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free shuttles which run from the rear parking lot of the King Dining Facility as well as the Capehart Chapel and Bellevue West High School.

“The shuttles will be running back and forth all day starting at 10:30 a.m.,” said Herman Colvin, OAC picnic coordinator. “They’ll drop you off right at the entrance and take you back to your car at the end. It’s very convenient.”

The free event includes music from the Heartland of America Band, bounce houses, rock walls, face painting, little pony rides and hay rack rides among other things. In addition, members of 501st Legion will be interacting with guests all day, which is a brand-new addition for 2022.

“We want to make this event the best one we’ve ever had,” Colvin said. “We host this event to show how much we appreciate what everyone does in support of our nation, especially the families who have to spend time apart from their loved ones for large parts of the year.”

The OAC has also teamed up with Green Bellevue and Hillside Solutions to make it a zero-waste event.

“We are so pleased to be a part of the production for this great military appreciation event,” said Ruth Richter, Green Bellevue. “We have a goal to divert 90% of the waste from the event from the landfill so it can be recycled, repurposed or composted. The containers are clearly marked, and volunteers are on hand to answer questions.”

Members from Offutt Against Drunk Driving will be also available throughout the day and Colvin would like to remind all attendees that pets are not allowed at the Bellevue Berry Farm.

“Please keep your pets at home,” he said. “The Bellevue Berry Farm is so supportive of this event that we need to be good stewards and follow their rules.”

For additional information on the picnic, please call the 55th Wing Public Affairs office at 402-294-3663.