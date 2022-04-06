Annual OAC Offutt Appreciation Day Picnic returns in 2022

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — After being cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19, the annual Offutt Advisory Council Offutt Appreciation Day Picnic returns to the Bellevue Berry Farm from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3, 2022.

The OAC picnic had been an annual event on the Team Offutt calendar for more than 25 years before the pandemic forced its cancellation.

“We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the picnic,” said Herman Colvin, OAC picnic coordinator. “The last two years have been very hard on everyone, so we’re looking forward to offering a little joy to the military members and their families who serve our great nation.”

As always, the event is open to all Offutt employees and their family members. There will be guards checking for Department of Defense IDs at the gate for entry and there will also be an ID check for alcoholic drinks.

The annual picnic will feature the Heartland of America Band, bounce houses, rock walls, face painting and pony rides as well as free food and drinks and prizes.

“We want to make this the best picnic in history,” Colvin said. “This is just one way the community shows how supportive we are of Team Offutt, so I hope everyone marks their calendars and comes out.”

The Bellevue Berry Farm has limited parking, so Colvin is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free bus service. Pick-up locations are at Cobb Hall, the 557th Weather Wing’s back parking lot, Offutt Youth Center and Bellevue West High School.