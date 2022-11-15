Bellevue chamber cancels parade due to cold weather, but traditional breakfast still held

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community canceled the city’s annual Veterans Day parade because of chilly temperatures that brought snow flurries along Mission Avenue on Saturday morning.

The chamber announced the decision Thursday morning — ironically, on the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Awareness Day — after a committee of event organizers postponed Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade the weekend prior due to forecasted snow, which didn’t ultimately materialize.

While the parade was called off, chamber officials proceeded with the annual breakfast for dignities held at Mission Middle School.

Col. John Roberts of the 55th Weather Wing at Offutt Air Force Base said meteorologists understand how weather drives behavior.

“I can’t think of a better example of this,” Roberts said.

He encouraged those with grievances about the weather to take them to Chaplain Zac Bennett instead of the meteorologists who made the forecast.

Roberts said he and his wife both went to college in Omaha, and they moved to Bellevue this past year.

“I’ve moved 11 times with the military,” he said. “I’ve never seen a community as involved with the base as Bellevue. I’ve literally been around the world, and now I know there really is no better place than here in the heartland of America.”

Col. Mark Howard of the 55th Wing said he was looking forward to the parade, especially after it was initially rescheduled — which would have allowed him to participate.

“It was a tough decision, but it was the right call,” Howard said.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Brady, chief of staff of U.S. Strategic Command, said that he’s an Army solider who is the “biggest fan of the world-class Air Force here, the world’s greatest Navy 24/7 364 days a year — because there’s one day where I’m not cheering for the Air Force or the Navy, and that’s when we’re playing them in football.”

“I consider it an honor to join everyone here at Mission Middle School,” Brady said. “This is one that pays such a deserving tribute to these veterans. We’ve heard honor, courage and sacrifice so clearly epitomizes the values of all veterans that we honor on this special day.”

Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of the chamber, said that this year’s grand marshal, retired Col. John Litecky, agreed to perform his duties next year.

The chamber also recognized Sylvie Kurpgeweit, a sixth grader at Two Springs Elementary School, as the winner of this year’s essay contest sponsored by Lamar Outdoor Advertising, which is recognizing her winning essay on digital billboards.

Find the billboards featuring Sylvie along the Kennedy Freeway, at 25th Street and Cornhusker Road in Bellevue and in Omaha at 85th and Blondo Streets, 60th and Grover Streets and 108th and L Streets.