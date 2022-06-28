Bellevue Food Pantry to boost Offutt partnerships after move to new building

It’s a challenge to move around the Bellevue Food Pantry without bumping into shelves and bags of food, which fill every available space in the facility.

Unfortunately, that’s not a sign of overwhelming generosity or a steep decline in food insecurity. It’s an indication that the pantry is busting at its seams and could use a new space from which to serve the community.

That’s why the pantry, operated by Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, will move into the building that currently houses the Bellevue Public Library, once the library moves to its new location and the old space can be renovated by ENCAP.

The Bellevue City Council authorized the sale of 1003 Lincoln Road to ENCAP at its June 21 meeting following a public hearing. ENCAP will pay the city $500,000 for the property. The deal does have provisions for due diligence and objections before it closes.

ENCAP is planning to launch a capital campaign for the project, estimated at $2.5 million, once preliminarily planning for the move is completed.

Sarah Guy, a real estate agent with Nebraska Realty and a Bellevue resident, said her husband is an active duty service member at Offutt Air Force Base, and she’s had conversations with ENCAP about ways to increase support for service members as part of the move to the larger space.

“I’m very passionate about looking for ways to help enlisted service member families, because a remarkable amount of those families live paycheck to paycheck and really live very close to the poverty line,” Guy said. “I’m really excited about the ways that this space would allow ENCAP and the Bellevue Food Pantry to expand their partnerships with Offutt and expand the way that they support service members when they’re at low points in their life.”

Jill Connor, ENCAP’s deputy director, said the space at the existing food pantry is tight and doesn’t allow service to be delivered the way ENCAP would like to provide support, which prompted the decision to move about a 1.4 mile drive to the northwest.

Currently, visitors to the Bellevue Food Pantry — which sits on just barely over 1,000 square feet — arrive and sit in one of a couple chairs in a small front entrance while a pantry volunteer gathers items into a bag for them. Connor said ENCAP would prefer to allow visitors to shop the pantry and make their own selections, but that’s just not possible.

“We want to make sure that the things that people are getting from the pantry they can actually use,” Connor said.

Since January, the pantry has been grouping items into meal kits to make sure the food goes together in a coherent manner, supplementing as needed from the Food Bank of the Heartland and providing bread from Rotella and Hy-Vee.

“We make sure there’s two dinner options,” Connor said. “We make sure that there’s a couple of lunch options and breakfast options, and then we partner with the Food Bank to make sure every family gets a protein.”

The concept is a bit like a service like HelloFresh, providing a supplement to families’ meals for the week.

“We try to really make sure that there’s some nutritious options for families,” Connor said. “They’re not just getting a bag of random things.”

Ideally, though, families would select exactly those items they would use and need –- so they don’t end up with extras of something they already have but nothing they wanted.

“We really want to bring food dignity to families in Bellevue, as the community in Sarpy County with the highest poverty rate,” Connor said. “It’s really important for us to continue this work and to get families into a space where they can determine what their needs are.”

Dan Esch, president of ENCAP’s board of directors and the clerk of Douglas County, said the new space will allow for those improvements.

“With this larger, better equipped space, ENCAP will be able to offer more comprehensive food options, including frozen and perishable items, significantly increase the space for storage of food items via walk-in coolers and freezers, allow us to accept bulk orders and donations, implement the client-choice pantry model and develop community garden plots as an additional source of fresh food items for pantry guests,” Esch said.

ENCAP will also enhance its food delivery program, be able to provide a central check-in area and private spaces for individual or confidential meetings, and bring together local organizations and civic groups to provide better wrap-around support for people, Esch said.

“The City of Bellevue and its residents have been great partners with our agency over the years,” Esch said. “We look forward to the opportunity to (work) collaboratively with community partners to get families the resources and referrals they may need to achieve long-term stability. Bellevue has been an incredible community, and we’re grateful to be a part of it.”

Connor said the pantry was originally established by several churches in the community working out of a trailer in a church parking lot.

“It’s very, very important to us to stay in this community,” Connor said. “We didn’t want to go too far from our buildings.”

The commercial real estate market has been a challenge, Connor said. Guy, the Realtor working with ENCAP, said she’s donated her professional services to the nonprofit.

“We were looking at another space very seriously,” Guy said. “In fact, the day that we were going to put the paperwork together, I think is the day that this incredible opportunity miraculously came into being, and I could not have been more excited.”

That opportunity was created by the City of Bellevue’s decision earlier this year to purchase the Bellevue Professional Center at 2206 Longo Drive for $3.45 million to become the new home of the Bellevue Public Library. That followed years of studies and discussions about the future facilities needs of the library, including proposals to build a brand new library building.

While the library move takes place, ENCAP plans to launch a capital campaign to pay to overhaul the space along Lincoln Road, which sits down a hill from Bellevue East High School. Connor said ENCAP will need “a lot of support” from the community to make everything work out.

“We’re evaluating that as well, because it’s a huge process,” Connor said. “Right now, we’re at step one, and that’s the fun part.”

Beyond the renovations that would be needed, ENCAP would come up with a vision for how the space might best serve the community.

“We really want families to come into a wonderful, welcoming space,” Connor said. “When families come to us, they are at their most vulnerable.”

Food insecurity is generally a symptom of a larger problem, and ENCAP wants to provide a wrap-around support system with its community partners, such as the Sarpy County Women, Infants, and Children’s office, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs or other organizations offering social services.

The goal is to keep families from having to go from place to place, as transportation can provide a significant barrier — along with just finding the time to access resources.

“It’s just a way to ensure that families have everything they need before they leave,” Connor said. “We absolutely know that this tight-knit community has a wonderful way of coming together to be able to holistically address (community members’) needs.”

About 7,000 people came through the Bellevue Food Pantry and ENCAP’s programs last year, with 5,500 receiving food and 2,100 seeking support services such as emergency rent and utility assistance.

Aaron Bowen, executive director of ENCAP, said food insecurity is typically a symptom of a larger issue, so the nonprofit provides a variety of services itself. He said finding the pantry a new home will allow for additional conversations with community members.

“In my 16 years in community action, this is a high point,” Bowen said. “Time after time in this initiative to find the pantry its permanent home, things have just fallen into place. People will continue to express their appreciation for and belief in our work in the pantry. They understand that we need a much larger space in order to do more and more. And that means a lot to us all.”

