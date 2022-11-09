 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue highlights veteran small businesses

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike signed a proclamation Oct. 28 for National Veterans Small Business Week through an event organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“The SBA sets aside National Veterans Small Business Week as a time to celebrate veteran small business owners,” according to a news release.

The proclamation was made at Bellevue City Hall and highlights the veteran-owned small businesses in the community hosting Offutt Air Force Base. SBA Nebraska District Director Tim Mittan attended the signing.

