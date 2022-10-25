Bellevue University, chamber to offer military expo after veterans parade

Bellevue University and the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community have announced plans to add a new Military Expo event as part of Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade put on annually by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community.

Both the parade and the expo will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5. Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Mission Avenue in Olde Towne. The Military Expo will run from noon to 3 p.m. after the parade concludes.

The expo, featuring a variety of veteran-facing organizations and resources, is free to attend and open to the public. It will be held at the John B. Muller Administrative Services Building on the Bellevue University campus at 812 Bruin Blvd. Refreshments from local food trucks will be available for purchase.

Expo attendees can visit with organization contacts and learn how the organizations support the veteran community and individual veterans.

Expo organizer Matt Ritter said the new expo is an opportunity for the community to come together and expand on the Chamber’s Annual Veterans Parade celebration with an event that supports the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country.

“There are so many incredible resources for veterans here in Bellevue and Sarpy County," Ritter said in a news release. "Working together with the Bellevue chamber, we hope to let local residents and community members know where they can go to get veteran-focused support and resources.”

Organizations interested in exhibiting at the expo can register at bellevue.edu/event-forms/veterans-day-expo. There is no cost for exhibitors.