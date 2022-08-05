Commander of Republic of Korean Air Force Weather Wing visits Offutt

The commander of the Republic of Korea Air Force Weather Wing visited the 557th Weather Wing on May 25.

The ROKAF and USAF weather wings traditionally hold a collaboration meeting with the two wing commanders every two years in order to enhance Alliance effectiveness and partnership.

The purpose of this particular visit was to update and expand current data sharing agreements that enhance the readiness of both Allies.

Topics discussed include atmospheric and space weather data, as well as information on space weather training and procedures, environmental modeling and climate operations.

Setting a path toward these aims, the ROKAF WW requested the 557th WW attend the fourth ROK-U.S. Defense Weather Symposium this fall in Seoul, South Korea. The 557th delegation has been invited to lecture on the national security impacts due to climate change and space weather.

“It was a great opportunity to meet and host our friends from the ROKAF Weather Wing, and especially their commander, Col. Jae Don Hwang,” Col. Brad Stebbins, 557th WW Commander, said. “Getting to know Allies and form relationships is always time well spent. It was a constructive visit and served as a reminder of how the Republic of Korea and United States are stronger together.”

In his invitation to the ROK-U.S. Defense Weather Symposium, Col. Hwang noted “a combined response strategy to the unknowns of space and the rapidly changing climate will greatly contribute to the development of the ROK and US military forces.”

The partnership between the 557th Weather Wing and the ROKAF Weather Wing has continued for many years, and these meetings play an important role in maintaining a combined readiness to deter aggressive adversary action.