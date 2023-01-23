 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Commissary plans new hours starting in late February

  • 0

The Commissary at Offutt Air Force Base plans to change its hours effective Sunday, Feb. 26.

The new hours -- which represent a shorter time window each day for shoppers -- will include staying open on Monday but for self-check only.

The new hours, starting Feb. 26, are as follows:

  • Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Mondays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (SELF-CHECK ONLY)
  • Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fridays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find more information, including current hours, about the Commissary at commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/offutt-afb.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert