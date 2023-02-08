Wounded Warriors Family Services has a mobile memorial for the last 13 Americans killed in Afghanistan, and the vehicle is stored in Council Bluffs inside the McMullen Ford showroom.

The service members — 11 Marines (including Lance Cpl. Daegan W. Page of Omaha), one Army soldier and one Navy hospital corpsman — are memorialized on a custom-painted Ford Bronco that bears their images and names, which are listed below:

• Marine Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, Rio Bravo, Texas

• Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, Sacramento, California

• Marine Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, Salt Lake City

• Marine Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, Corryton, Tennessee

• Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Indio, California

• Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming

• Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, Rancho Cucamonga, California

• Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, Norco, California

• Marine Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, Omaha, Nebraska

• Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichard, 25, Lawrence, Massachusetts

• Marine Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Indiana

• Marine Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, St. Charles, Missouri

• Navy Hospital Corpsman Max W. Soviak, 22, Berlin Heights, Ohio

The 13 heroes were killed on Aug. 26, 2021, while trying to protect Americans and Afghans waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan as U.S. Armed Forces prepared to withdraw. They were struck by ball bearings and shrapnel when a suicide bomber ignited an explosive near Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least 170 Afghan civilians were also killed.

Wounded Warriors Family Services, an Omaha-based charity not affiliated with the Wounded Warriors Project, ordered a Ford Bronco in 2020, which was delayed by the plant shutdowns and supply chain issues of the pandemic.

“When I first ordered it, I wanted to tour it,” said Kate McCauley, CEO and president. That would mean driving it to different communities for fundraising activities. In the past, WWFS had used Ford Shelby Mustangs and F-150 pickups for the task.

But by the time the Bronco arrived in early 2022, McCauley had decided to dedicate it to the last 13 lost in Afghanistan. She told the organization’s board of directors, and one board member offered to sponsor the airbrush paint job by Mickey Harris of South Dakota.

Harris painted the faces and names of the service members on the sides of the vehicle, along with uniformed soldiers from various historical periods and hands reaching up behind them.

“He wanted to merge the founding fathers with the current service members,” McCauley said. “The hands symbolize them welcoming the soldiers into the brotherhood.”

He decorated the hood with a couple Purple Hearts — one with the original design and one with the current one — a Bible, candle and other items.

After seeing the results, McCauley changed her mind about the vehicle’s purpose.

“It’s more of a tribute to our veterans than for driving for tours to the various cities,” she said. “It’s just that it’s something so unique and so valuable we didn’t know what to do with it.”

Since then, the families of 12 of the 13 have signed the vehicle next to the images of their loved ones with comments like “Forever my hero, forever my baby boy — Mom”; “Love you, Brotato, miss you everyday — Vchey”; and, to Page, “Love never ends.” The finished product was displayed at the Midlands International Auto Show in January at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

“It really drew a lot of people over to look, at the show,” she said.

The Bronco rolled down the streets of Millard during the Millard Days Parade and McCauley thinks they might drive it in more parades in the future.

“We just hope people see the vehicle and see what it represents, and maybe there’s a concern for them,” she said. “In the meantime, it’s a memorial for our veterans who have served.”

Wounded Warriors Family Services provides support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations, according to its mission statement.

“The families of our casualties suffer in many ways: some physically, some psychologically,” the website states.

One thing the organization does is provide vehicle grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans so they can have freedom and independence in their everyday lives. WWFS awards about $1.2 million in vehicle grants per year, McCauley said.

“There’s a lot of suicides and a lot of isolation with veterans,” she said. “Our thinking is if we can get more veterans mobile, it will make a big difference. To date, we’ve given $9.6 million in vehicles.”

WWFS has vehicles modified at the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence in Chantilly, Virginia, and flies the recipients out so the modifications will fit the driver, McCauley said.

The organization also provides respite care and supplemental services for family members who take care of veterans, McCauley said. Caregivers of veterans often spend long hours caring for their loved one, feel high levels of stress and neglect their own person health, its website states.

“We have agencies we contract with nationwide,” she said.

WWFS also sponsors 96 families a year to take vacation retreats.

“Our family retreats give wounded veterans and their families a break from the pressures of everyday life to take time to become stronger as individuals and families,” the website states.

The organization also provides scholarships for veterans to receive six weeks of welding instruction at the United Auto Workers-Ford Technical Training Center in Lincoln Park, Michigan, near Detroit. The program is specifically for veterans and gives them an opportunity to test for welding certification.