Durham Musem to offer free admission to veterans, their families for Veterans Day

The Durham Museum will open its doors to veterans for free on Veterans Day.

The museum will offer free admission to veterans and their family members on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will also offer free hot dog meals for veterans at the soda fountain.

"The Durham Museum proudly supports our military and their families and wants to thank all who serve our country," according to a news release.

Situated in Omaha's art deco Union Station, the museum is home to permanent exhibits that preserve Omaha’s vibrant history, traveling exhibits covering subjects ranging from history and culture, to science and industry, and many entertaining, educational, family-oriented activities. It is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

The museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha. Find more information at durhammuseum.org.