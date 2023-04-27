Funding for two Bellevue area projects is being sought by U.S. Rep. Mike Flood.

Flood submitted requests for for a pump station at Offutt Air Force Base and an expansion of the Bellevue Public Library as part of a congressionally directed spending program for projects with broad community support.

The Community Project Funding requests made by Flood also include projects in Lincoln, Seward, Columbus, Norfolk, Milford and Hickman.

“Most often, grant applicants must apply to federal agencies and compete against requests from bigger states," Flood said in a news release. The program gives the 1st Congressional District "another opportunity to receive the support we need to build the infrastructure and research facilities necessary for the future."

Flood asked for $3.9 million for the Offutt Pump Station on behalf of the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District. The project would direct stormwater around the base and Bellevue over the Missouri River levee system, including the area around a public works shop operated by the City of Bellevue.

"When completed, this project will remove approximately 60 parcels from repetitive flooding, including a large parcel of affordable housing that has been removed due to past flooding events," Flood wrote in a letter to Rep. Kay Granger. "Additionally, the project would help to protect federal investment in the $180 million runway and over $1 billion in recent and future improvements in Offutt AFB to ensure its continued service to the First Congressional District of Nebraska and to our nation."

Flood also requested about $1.73 million for the Bellevue Public Library on behalf of the City of Bellevue. The project would help the library "meet its mission and realize its potential as a community hub and economic catalyst" that are hindered by its current physical space. The city has started work to move the library to a new space.

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee will review project submissions and make final selections in the coming weeks.