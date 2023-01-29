Free writing workshops help veterans, active duty military express themselves

Veterans, active duty military personnel and their families are invited this spring to attend Nebraska Warrior Writers.

Nebraska Warrior Writers, a free workshop series that helps participants develop their writing skills and effectively communicate their life experiences, is presented by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Writing Project and the Veterans Administration.

With the guidance of professional writing instructors, participants read a variety of texts -- including fiction, poetry and memoir -- for inspiration and write to different prompts, according to a news release.

The experience creates lasting bonds and trust between veterans and active duty military personnel. In May, the workshops will culminate with a voluntary public reading. Opportunities to publish their work are discussed throughout the season.

Participants can attend as many workshops as they like and no writing experience is required.

Workshops are held in-person almost every Saturday, alternating between Lincoln and Omaha. Omaha sessions are 10 a.m. to noon at the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab’s Baldwin Center conference room at 9777 M St. on Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 11, March 25, April 8, April 22, May 6 and May 20. Lincoln sessions are 9 to 11 a.m. at Pius X High School conference room at 6000 A St. on Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 4, March 25 (at Larksong, 1600 N. Cotner Blvd.), April 1, April 15, May 6 and May 13.

Signup information is available at humanitiesnebraska.org.