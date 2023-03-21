Retired U.S. Army Cpl. Edward H. Morrissette was thanked and honored for his service to the United States with a Quilt of Valor during a recent award ceremony at Trinity Village in Papillion.

Morrissette, now 99 years old, enlisted in the Army at age 17 in January 1941 at Richmond, Virginia. After basic training, he was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, "The Big Red One."

He spent three years, one month and 11 days in foreign service. As a member of the First Infantry, he was one of 34,000 Allied forces that landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day. He also was at the Battle of the Bulge, in Poland and several places in Africa and Italy.

He was awarded a U.S. Bronze Star for shooting a German dive bomber with a heavy machine gun. He also received a French Legion of Honor medal, which is the highest French decoration and one of the most famous in the world. For two centuries, this medal has been presented on behalf of the French head of state to reward those most deserving.

Morrissette was honorably discharged on the Sept. 20, 1945, at the rank of technician, fifth grade, equivalent to a corporal. He is an American Legion lifetime member of Post No. 32 in Papillion

The Quilt of Valor was made by Jackie Mach of Papillion, quilted by Kathy Huggins and bound by 100 year-old Ruby Hinrichs, who is also a resident of Trinity Village. Resident Nona Morrison and Piecemakers Quilt of Valor Sewing Group volunteer Jackie Mach planned and facilitated the ceremony.

Quilts of Valor founder Catherine Roberts describes each quilt as a civilian award. As of Feb. 28, there have been 340,406 quilts around the shoulders of active-duty military and veterans to thank and honor them for their military service since the Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003.