Chelsea J. Self was born April 13, 1987, to Kenneth and Bonnie Self of Gretna.

Self is the second of four children, and they grew up in Gretna. Older sister Coleen eventually became a teacher, and younger siblings Zachary and Jacob would follow their father’s lead by becoming firefighters in the Omaha Fire Department.

Self started babysitting in sixth grade. She was a dancer and a swim instructor in high school. She started working at a fast-food restaurant when she was 15.

“I kinda always had a job," she said.

Self’s sister Colleen had joined the Army National Guard, and Self followed suit as a high school senior and joined the 755th Chemical Company in Omaha.

After graduating from Gretna High School in May 2005, Self left for basic training that July in Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. Self chose to be a cook as her military occupational skill and, after basic training, was sent to Ft. Lee, Virginia, for schooling in that specialty. Upon completion of her training, she returned to Nebraska in December 2005.

On April 13, 2006, Self learned that her unit was being activated.

“They called me on my birthday,” she said.

With little time to prepare, Self was able to continue to work for a brief time at the restaurant and attend some college classes before her deployment.

In the fall of 2006, her unit was sent to Camp Shelby, Mississippi, for three months of pre-deployment training. Upon completion, she and the unit were sent for a yearlong deployment to Forward Operating Base Anaconda near Ballad, Iraq.

The unit that Self deployed with was composed of National Guardsmen of several units from small communities all over Nebraska consolidated to form a support battalion under the auspices of the 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles).

Most of the unit found they were required to be drivers and gunners on supply convoys going among bases often under danger from ambushes and improvised explosive devices.

Self was assigned to the unit’s kitchen, but she found out that the cooking was contracted to foreign nationals. Self and her fellow cooks then supervised the people doing the food preparation making sure it was done properly.

“We were on quality control,” she said.

While safer than the people on the convoys, FOB Anaconda was subject to repeated mortar and rocket attacks and even assaults on the compound’s perimeter.

“We were getting mortared all the time,” Self said.

The temperature at FOB Anaconda was very hot. Self remembers she often worked on the second shift and it was a little bit cooler.

“It wasn’t ... 130 degrees, it was like 100," she said.

Sadly, during the deployment the unit lost two soldiers to enemy action.

In December 2007, the unit returned after a 12-month deployment.

Self tried to put her future plans back on track, returning to work and college. She was able to get some of her collegiate prerequisites done and, while still uncertain, she was considering a career in health and medicine.

Self had elected to change units and joined the 402nd Military Police Battalion in Omaha, a unit her sister had originally belonged to. On April 13, 2010, she was again notified that her unit had been tapped to deploy to the Middle East.

“They called me on my birthday again," Self said.

With less than a year remaining on her enlistment, she still volunteered to deploy with the unit, meaning that her enlistment would be extended until the end of the deployment.

Before the upcoming deployment, Self met George Tanguy, a young man from Tracy, Minnesota, and they became fast friends. After final preparations, the unit departed in November 2010 for pre-deployment training in Ft. Bliss, Texas. In January 2011, the unit was deployed to Bagram Air Force Base in Bagram, Afghanistan.

The MP battalion was in charge of the detention facility for Bagram AFB. On this deployment, Self was able to cook for all the detainees.

During her time there, Self said other MP units rotated through the detention center and would be given charge of different parts of the detention center, but the unit’s cooks were assigned to help her with meal preparation.

“I usually worked on overnights, but we did rotate some," Self said. "It was nice because I was on the same schedule as everyone back home.”

With her shift over, she was often able to call back home. Bagram AFB is located in Parvin Province, a mountainous area in northeastern Afghanistan. Self found it much cooler there than during her previous assignment in Iraq.

The day before Thanksgiving in 2011, the unit returned to the United States.

Now discharged from the National Guard, Self returned to her restaurant job for a time and continued her relationship with Tanguy. She even went with some of her friends and cousins to Las Vegas for a short vacation.

In November 2012, she moved to Tracy, Minnesota, to be with Tanguy. He had continued his employment in as a heavy equipment operator for large road construction projects in the upper Midwest.

Self started working in the housekeeping department at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center. She was happy to be working in a hospital setting and knew she wanted to be helpful to others in some part of the medical milieu, but she did not know what would be the best place for her.

As she went about her work, she often talked to people who worked in various hospital jobs. After some thought, she decided to enroll at Minnesota West in Pipestone to be trained as a medical assistant.

Through the schooling, Self became aware that much of what a MA does is similar in some ways to what a nurse does, such as assessment, taking vitals and supervising medication administration. In the clinicals in area hospitals, she observed nurses doing their jobs and began to understand that her calling was to serve as a nurse.

As soon as she finished the MA schooling in 2015, she enrolled at Minnesota West in Luverne, Minnesota, as a student licensed practical nurse. Now convinced that nursing is her future, Self graduated from the LPN program in 2016 and went directly into the registered nurse program at Minnesota West in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Finishing the RN program in 2017, Self then enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota.

Because of her college credits from her time at Minnesota West and her prerequisite college courses from her schooling in Nebraska, Self found that her BSN program would only take two years.

During her first year, she also worked as a public relations coordinator for LeadMN, a public service organization advocating for the 180,000 college students in Minnesota. During her second year, she worked part-time as a charge nurse at the Boulder Creek Memory Care Unit in Marshall, Minnesota, where she still continues to work part time.

Self finished the BSN program at SMSU in 2019. Self then sought and gained certification as a public health nurse, and shortly thereafter began to work for the Minnesota Department of Health in the Lyon County office in Marshall, Minnesota.

As a PHN, Self holds many responsibilities in public health including the federal Women, Infants and Children nutrition program and immunization programs for people who are of lower incomes.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many new challenges needed to be met and mastered. With the retirement of her supervisor, Self was selected to be the southwest Minnesota supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health.

In her new role, Self continues to work on a myriad of programs to assure the health and viability of all the citizens of this area, including programs for adult health, COVID-19 immunization clinics and policy, refugee health programs, perinatal hepatitis B and many other public health matters.

Self is proud of her many contributions both in the National Guard and in the nursing profession. She lives in Tracy, Minnesota, with her husband and their two dogs, Jake and Zach.

While she considers the possibility of further schooling, Self is satisfied with her position and her many contributions to our society. She is proof-positive that hard work, dedication and genuine care and concern for others makes the world a better place for us all.