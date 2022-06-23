Guitars 4 Vets hosting PTSD awareness concert Sunday in La Vista

Guitars 4 Vets will hold a PTSD awareness concert Sunday, June 26, at Nebraska Brewing Company.
The event will feature live music, raffle items and more from noon to 6 p.m. at the brewery at 6950 S. 108th St. in La Vista.
John Worsham, Gunnar Guenette, Heartland Boogie Band and Evandale are the lineup for the concert, which raises awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Find more about Guitars 4 Vets at guitars4vets.org. Find more about Guitars 4 Vets Nebraska at facebook.com/guitarsforvetsne. Register for the event at eventbrite.com/e/g4v-ptsd-awareness-concert-tickets-343354521617