Heartland of America Band: Soothing the savage beast

The HOAB honors veterans, past and present, and inspires future generations of musicians by communicating through the universal language of music.

Their music can be heard throughout the base as they render heartfelt performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” for retirement ceremonies and change-of-command ceremonies.

“When singing our national anthem, I think of all the men and women that have selflessly fought for this country over the past decades,” said Master Sgt. Amber Grimes, vocalist, HOAB. “There is a sense of pride and humility when it is sung.”

Let nobody forget the mournful sound of “To the Colors,” also known as taps, which is performed during military funerals and at least three times a year on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, and now in December during the Wreaths Across America Ceremony.

“Admittedly, while I stand around waiting for the cue of the firing party, prayers flood my mind,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Thrower, HOAB bugler. “No matter what one may believe, this level of preparation augments the dignity and somber nature of the bugle call. Focusing on the need to bring honor to the fallen hero and their family increases my physical abilities to do a good job.”