Holdrege principal honored with military awards

HOLDREGE — It isn’t often when a principal doesn’t know about an assembly at the school.

But for Holdrege High School Principal Captain Jeremy Ham, that was the case when he walked into the school’s gym last month. The entire school gathered to see Staff Sergeant Jerromy Cissell present Ham with the Army Commendation Medal. The medal is presented to soldiers who have contributed acts of heroism or meritorious service.

“Typically, military awards are presented in front of military people. ... We thought it would be pretty cool for you guys — the faculty, the staff, the students — to see just the wonderful man of Mr. Principal Captain Jeremy Ham being presented with this award because he is one of the most amazing men I have ever met in my life,” said Cissell during the presentation.

This is Ham’s fourth time receiving the award, and later this year he will receive the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award, a national military award only bestowed to 28 people each year. Ham will be presented the award at a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

For Ham, receiving recognition for his years in the service is a humbling experience, but it’s not something he flaunts. He didn’t even expect anyone to know about his latest military achievements until the school gathered together to honor him.

“He doesn’t do anything for his own recognition. He just loves people. He wants to help them, and he wants to make this world a better place and he is going to do everything in his power to make that happen,” Cissell said.

Ham’s career in the service began when he joined the Army Reserves in 1995 as a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Originally, I joined because my current stress was paying for college and that was one of the great benefits to joining. So, it helped pay for my education,” he explained. “And then once I got into it, I enjoyed it, and I was doing well with it. I was enlisted, and then I made the transition to becoming an officer when I was in the Reserves.”

He began teaching in Gretna in 1999 and was deployed to Iraq in 2004 for one year. Ham served as a platoon leader for his company, and they were responsible for convoy security across Iraq. When he left, his oldest child was only a week and a half old.

“That was a little adjustment. My wife was initially a single mom for the first year and a half or so. That was the biggest thing,” Ham said.

Ham worried his daughter wouldn’t know him when he returned home, so he recorded himself reading children’s books for her to watch.

“She played those all the time while I was gone, so it wasn’t that big of a deal,” Ham said.

Ham took a break from the service after his deployment and continued teaching in Gretna until 2009. He then returned to his hometown of Holdrege to teach industrial technology at HHS. After a 10-year hiatus from the military, a friend encouraged Ham to finish his 20 years of service to be eligible for retirement. He decided to join the National Guard in 2016, and he became active duty in 2018. Ham was the commander for Bravo Company for the Recruiting and Retention Battalion for the National Guard from June 2018 until September 2020.

“Within that time period, it was the most successful company the Nebraska Army National Guard had ever seen under Mr. Principal Cpt. Jeremy Ham’s leadership,” Cissell said. “Because he was so amazing of a commander for Bravo company they were like, ‘Hey, Alpha Company is struggling. We need him, and he needs to come back and be the Alpha Company commander.’ So, they pull him out of his other job because he is so awesome at it, and they make him Alpha Company commander.”

Ham led the Alpha Company for nine months and then decided to take on the role of principal at HHS in June. It wasn’t an easy decision for Ham to choose between a career in the military or education. He is still in the National Guard, but he is focused on giving his time and attention to his school.

“I think the experiences I’ve gained as a leader in the military definitely shaped in a good way the way I can be a leader in the schools,” Ham said. “I just want to do what I can to improve the culture, make it a good place for students to learn and staff to want to work and to be an asset to the community.”

Cissell has seen firsthand the positive impact Ham has on others and what an asset he is for Holdrege schools and the community.

“The National Guard suffered a huge loss when Cpt. Ham decided to come be the principal here in Holdrege. Our loss is your guys’ gain,” Cissell said. “I have been in the military for 13 years. Both military and civilian leader, he is the best leader hands down I have had in my entire life.”