Lewis Central High School presents 11th annual Veterans Day Assembly

Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs provided a grand tribute to veterans Friday with its 11th annual Veterans Day Assembly.

Dozens of local veterans attended the ceremony, which featured a speech by 1st Lt. Adrienne Mallow, a 2008 graduate of the school; patriotic music performed by the Lewis Central High School Band and Choir, directed by Dan Tucker and Kevin Palu, respectively; and a welcome by organizer and health teacher Lu Peverill.

The colors were presented by Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit IA-951.

Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, is observed on the anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, Peverill said.

“We honor American veterans for their patriotism and their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” she said.

Sam Schroeder, who served as master of ceremonies, recognized staff members who had served in the Armed Forces and students with family members who had served.

Mallow, a defensive cyber intelligence officer with the 52nd Network Warfare Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, was the featured speaker.

“Today is a celebration to honor all American veterans,” she said. “It is also a day for reflection. It is not our powerful weapons that make us the most powerful nation in the world.”

Rather, it is the bravery and commitment of the men and women who serve.

Mallow enlisted in the Air Force in 2011 as an intelligence analyst assigned to strategic and tactical missions worldwide. She signed up for the delayed entry program, so it was a year before she reported for training.

“When I stepped out at the base, it was like yelling and chaos,” she said.

Mallow battled self-doubt as she faced the challenges of training.

“I was influenced by the beliefs of others,” she said. “I believed I was not strong enough to compete with my peers.”

Mallow worked to get herself in top condition and pushed through despite her doubts.

After completing technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas, she was assigned to Stratcom in 2012.

While at Stratcom, she served as a strategic relocatable targets analyst, providing adversary location updates and authoring the first-ever threat Year in Review that was published in the Library of National Intelligence. She was nominated for the Development Special Duty program in 2014 and was selected as an intelligence instructor at Goodfellow AFB. While assigned to Goodfellow, she taught over 2,000 hours of instruction to 600 students, achieving the role of Instructor Training and Interim Instructor Supervisor.

She was deployed to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan in April 2016 in support of the Special Operations Joint Task Force. She served as the noncommissioned officer in charge of a Joint Task Force Cell of four people. They supported forces that were in enemy territory.

“There was nothing that could have prepared me for the loss of a teammate,” she said.

After completing her deployment in October 2016, she was named Air Education and Training Command’s Deployed Enlisted Member of the Year.

Mallow separated from active duty in 2016 and enlisted in the Air Force Reserve, accepting a position as the NCOIC OF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division, training with the 854th Combat Operations Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. After the loss of a comrade, she wanted to “be more present” in her life and spend more time with her family and loved ones.

It was in 2016 that she started moving toward cyber security, she said. It is now one of the careers the Air Force recruits for most heavily.

In Texas, Mallow coordinated formal training courses and training sessions for 70 total-force members to ensure they achieved their Combat Mission Ready status. In addition, she was requested to support the collection management team at Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber.

She received, processed and implemented 40 cyber collection requests to better equip joint leaders and satisfy joint objectives. From June 2019 to June 2021, she served as a cyber intelligence officer with the 426th Network Warfare Squadron at JBSA. She began her current assignment in June 2021.

Mallow encouraged students to research careers and find out what they want to do.

“I graduated without a career in mind or any idea who or what I wanted to be,” she said. “I want you to explore every opportunity to grow and excel.”

Mallow is thankful for where her life has taken her.

“I’m pretty lucky. I have been all over the world, jumped out of an airplane … and started a beautiful family that I am proud of,” she said. “I am grateful to share this moment with you.”

Finally, Mallow told students, “Stay humble, be resilient and aim high.”