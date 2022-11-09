Many Veterans Day events on deck this week across Sarpy County

This week provides plenty of opportunities to show appreciation to military service members and for them and their families to celebrate Veterans Day.

Bellevue’s traditional parade will take place Saturday after being rescheduled due to a forecast last week calling for the area’s first snowfall.

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade will move through Olde Towne starting at 10 a.m., and it features an Air Force flyover. Col. John Litecky, former commander of the 55th Operations Group, is this year’s grand marshal.

Bellevue University will sponsor a Veterans Day Expo at the John B. Muller Administrative Services Building, 812 Bruin Blvd., from noon to 3 p.m.

Papillion’s American Legion Post 32 will hold Veterans Day services on Friday at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park at the corner of Halleck and Monroe Streets. The event may move to the post hall, 230 W. Lincoln St., in the event of inclement weather.

Gretna’s American Legion Post 216 will host its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Friday. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. at 11690 S. 216th St. At 6 p.m., dinner and the program will begin, including a guest speaker and award presentations.

Gretna’s Sons of the American Legion — Squadron 216 will be hosting a free breakfast for vets at Billy’s Gretna Cafe, 20596 Highway 370, on Saturday from 7 to 10 a.m.

Several other area restaurants will offer free meals to veterans and active-duty service members, including a free breakfast at the Shadow Lake Hy-Vee on Friday from 6 to 10 a.m.

In Springfield, Platteview High School will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m. in the main gym at 14801 S. 108th St. Bill Williams, co-founder of Patriotic Productions, is the keynote speaker.

Patriotic Productions created “Remembering Our Fallen,” a photo exhibit memorializing Nebraska service members who have died since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Platteview’s commons will display the exhibit Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Other schools across Sarpy County will also hold assemblies, including one Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Middle School in Papillion where community veterans are invited.

La Vista’s annual Veterans Day celebration, Salute the Veterans, was held this past Saturday.