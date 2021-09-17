Navy MUSE team watch wraps up at Allman Maintenance Facility

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. --
Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) deployed two technicians Aug. 25-30, to conduct testing to ensure the equipment was ready for removal to its next destination.
MUSE technicians attached to NAVFAC EXWC have over 119 pieces of medium-to-high voltage support equipment, including transformers, generators and substations in their equipment inventory.
The Seabees normally serve U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps activities. However, depending on the demand, MUSE can provide service to other Department of Defense and non-DOD activities, whether on shore or aboard ship.
“This has been a good opportunity to represent the Navy and support the Air Force and Department of Defense mission,” said Chief Petty Officer Jeramie Hoffer, NAVFAC EXWC construction electrician. “We have many different customers that we assist all across the world and this location reminds me of my childhood home. I enjoyed the area and nice rural setting.”
In March 2019, three Seabees were sent to help set up the 2500 kVa substation which would provide temporary power to the Allman Maintenance facility that houses the 595th Command and Control Group. The building was once sustained by a 500-kilowatt generator which cost $102,000. Although the generator was doing its job, the group received MUSE equipment that supplied power to the entire facility and saved $255,000.
The installation of the MUSE equipment allowed the 595th C2G to efficiently maintain their equipment and prevent exposure of their aircraft to harsh Nebraska weather. The aircraft have now moved to Lincoln Airport during Offutt AFB's runway replacement project, so the MUSE equipment is no longer needed.
“The realization that this mission is complete and mission requirements have been satisfied,” Hoffer said. “And I know that we have another happy customer that we helped, supporting their needs for power. Our goal is to provide reliable power in an efficient manner and do so in an economical way.”