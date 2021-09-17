Navy MUSE team watch wraps up at Allman Maintenance Facility

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. --

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) deployed two technicians Aug. 25-30, to conduct testing to ensure the equipment was ready for removal to its next destination.

MUSE technicians attached to NAVFAC EXWC have over 119 pieces of medium-to-high voltage support equipment, including transformers, generators and substations in their equipment inventory.

The Seabees normally serve U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps activities. However, depending on the demand, MUSE can provide service to other Department of Defense and non-DOD activities, whether on shore or aboard ship.

“This has been a good opportunity to represent the Navy and support the Air Force and Department of Defense mission,” said Chief Petty Officer Jeramie Hoffer, NAVFAC EXWC construction electrician. “We have many different customers that we assist all across the world and this location reminds me of my childhood home. I enjoyed the area and nice rural setting.”