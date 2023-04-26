Nebraska's congressional delegation is calling on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to create a new rural veteran referral pilot program in Nebraska to improve care coordination between the VA and rural providers.

Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts joined Reps. Mike Flood, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith in sending a letter to VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal asking for the program, according to a news release.

“We believe that creating a new program to improve care coordination between the VA and rural providers in the community is needed," they wrote in the letter. "Fortunately, Nebraska is in a unique position to lead this effort."

About 40% of the state's veterans live in rural areas, often many hours away from a VA health facility.

As a result of legislation in 2018, the VA allows veterans living more than an hour's drive from a VA facility to receive care in the community paid for by the federal agency. But it can be difficult to obtain timely referrals under the program.

The letter says that Nebraska could be used to create a model that could be brought to across the National Rural Health Association network of providers.

Leslie March, the 2023 president of NRHA and CEO of Lexington Regional Hospital, has obtained support from the state's VA medical centers and its critical access hospitals for support a referral program.