New sheriff’s cruiser honors Sarpy County military service members

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office chose Wednesday, Dec. 7, to unveil its newest tribute cruiser at Omaha National Cemetery near Papillion.

In remembering the anniversary of the 1941 attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii — marking the nation’s entry into World War II — the sheriff’s office is honoring the area’s service members with a military tribute vehicle.

Sarpy County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg London spearheads the specialized cruiser program, after getting the idea during an FBI conference. He brought the plan for a dedicated vehicle to Sheriff Jeff Davis for approval.

“The importance is our very close linkage with Offutt Air Force Base and the military community writ large — 57,000 of them in our area that live next to us, work with us and play with us,” said Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly. “It is our opportunity to honor them and what they do.”

The first military-themed tribute vehicle, with its Operational Camouflage Pattern design and logos of the branches of the U.S. military, debuted in August 2018. After four years of heavy use, the old Ford Explorer is being replaced this month by a new 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.

“This tribute cruiser pays respect to the brave men and women who have or are currently serving in the armed forces,” London said. “These service members, and their families, have sacrificed greatly to protect us from our adversaries throughout the world. We are truly blessed and eternally grateful for their courage to serve our country.”

Col. Kristin Thompson, commander of the 55th Wing at Offutt, expressed her admiration and gratitude for the community members and veterans of Sarpy County during the ceremony. The cruiser was unveiled to nearly 100 area residents, law enforcement and elected officials.

“We can’t do what we do without the love and support and the tremendous outpouring of generosity we get from this really terrific community and from this great state,” Thompson said. “We are very fortunate to reside here.”

Designed by Sarpy County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Krecklow, Dep. Dale LaSonde and Fleet Services Manager George Funderburk, the Interceptor has a Universal Camouflage Pattern design combined with a waving American flag on the sides. The hood features a mural of various military ships and aircraft.

Scattered throughout the vehicle’s wrap are representations of the “dog tags” of 10 fallen service members with ties to Sarpy County: Cpl. Matthew Alexander, Sgt. Lonnie Allen Jr., Spc. William Bailey III, SSgt. Michael Bock, Capt. Joel Cahill, Spc. Joseph Cemper, PO1 Jeffrey Chaney, PFC Timothy Madison, 1st Lt. Mark Noziska and Cpl. Daegan Page.

“That teamwork and the support that we get from local first responders has always been steadfast. It is absolutely imperative to the success of our mission,” said Lt. Col. Cameron Maher, 55th Security Forces Squadron commander.

“It is very flattering and very humbling that you guys do that for us here. It is a true representation of the character of the community that welcomes us military folks as family,” he said.

Local craftspeople at Autographix Wrap Studio finalized the design elements and installed the custom vinyl wrap on the Interceptor. Lead Graphic Designer Gerald Wyble estimated the work took more than 30 hours to complete.

“It was a blast,” Wyble said.

London said Sgt. Krecklow and his team have been instrumental in designing all of the Sheriff’s Office specialty cruisers, including for vehicles promoting department recruitment, breast cancer awareness, Project Lifesaver and both military tribute cruisers.

“It’s a great avenue to connect with our community, especially with those that have or are serving our military,” London said. “It is a public relationships home run, because citizens feel comfortable approaching our deputies and talking about the cruiser. We certainly expect the same reaction from the community when they see the new tribute cruiser.”