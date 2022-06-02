Offutt AFB hosts 'Battle of the Paws' K-9 competition

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The 55th Security Forces Squadron hosted “Battle of the Paws” during Police Week on May 19.

The K-9 competition consisted of 13 teams, of 55th SFS and local law enforcement members who were judged on three categories; obedience, aggression, and detection.

“We started with an obedience challenge where we placed toys and decoys on the field to see if the dog would break their focus from their handler,” said Senior Airman Casi Smith, 55th SFS competition coordinator. “Then during the tactical obedience portion, we discharged blank rounds of gun fire to see if the dog got distracted.

The aggression portion showcased fastest dog, best drive, best control, hardest hitting, and quickest obedience run.

During the detection portion, the dogs were challenged to recognize narcotics inside a building.

“I was really excited to be a part of this,” said Smith. “It was an honor to be a part of the first ever K-9 competition here and work with handlers that aren’t military working dog handlers.”

Judges determined how well the dogs and handlers worked together during the competition, which demonstrated their skills while commemorating the sacrifice of the men, women and K-9’s who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Police Week is a special and solemn week across the country that celebrates and honors law enforcement professionals and their sacrifices,” said Capt. Jennifer Blanton, 55th SFS operations officer. “It was an honor to host the competition here because we were able to thank and honor our local law enforcement brothers and sisters in person. It means so much to come together, to celebrate, and showcase our capabilities during Police Week.”

The winners of “Battle of the Paws” K-9 competition are: first place went to Officer Ken Mcclure and police service dog Ares from Council Bluffs Police Department, second place, Officer Jay Weininger and police service dog Riggs from Douglas County Sheriffs Department, and third place, Officer Alex Klement and police service dog Houser from Council Bluffs Police Department.