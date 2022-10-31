Offutt families enjoy fun Halloween haunts

The 55th Communications Group organized the annual Offutt AFB Haunted House -- really a haunted hospital -- in Building 4 on Friday and Saturday for youth ages 12 and up.

Children of all ages enjoyed the Offutt Halloween Extravaganza organized Thursday by the 55th Force Support Squadron at Offutt Youth Programs. The family event featured trick-or-treating, activities, games, crafts and a pumpkin patch.

The 55th Force Support Squadron also held The Running Dead Zombie Fun Run on Saturday, which included a costume contest for children. The squadron said that no zombies or humans were harmed during the event. The next run is the Offutt Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Looking to keep the spooky vibes going now that Halloween is over? The 55th Force Support Squadron will have an escape room event Sunday, Nov. 13, at House of Conundrum in Omaha.

Sessions start at 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Eight themed rooms are available for those 10 and older. Sign up at Outdoor Rec in Building 362 (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Wednesdays and Sundays). The cost is $5 for active duty, reserve and dependents; $10 for retirees; and $15 for all other Department of Defense identification cardholders.