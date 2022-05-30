Offutt hockey team to compete in Memorial Day tournament

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. -- The Offutt Air Force Base Marauders participated in the Armed Services Hockey Association Memorial Day Weekend Tournament in Austin, Texas.

The event is hosted yearly by the ASHA and the games were set to run from May 26-30.

"They used to have it in Las Vegas and they had it in Nashville last year which was a really good time." said Master Sgt. Chris Poppema, 55th Maintenance Squadron accessories flight chief. "We took second place last year, so we're hoping to make it to the championship and come out with first or second this year."

This event was founded by Marty Mueller, a retired U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant commander, in 2002. The first tournament was held at the Santa Fe Station Las Vegas in July 2003.

“I love being able to represent Offutt AFB at the Armed Services Hockey Association Memorial Day Tournament,” said Tech. Sgt. Thomas Frederick, 338th Combat Training Squadron. “Being able to bring together a group of past and present 55th Wing members to compete against some of the best military hockey teams is the highlight of my year.”

Offutt has participated every year for the past 12 years. The Offutt Marauders hockey team is a group of Team Offutt members who have come together throughout the years to represent the base.

“This has become the perfect storm for networking and mentorship. It has been eye opening to sit and hear Air Force perspectives from some of these guys.” said Poppema.

The tournament is hosted through funding by the Armed Services Hockey Association which holds hockey events for our nation's warriors and brings down the costs military hockey players must pay out-of-pocket to attend the events.

The team is comprised of Offutt members past and present. The team’s current co-captain, Adam Canty, departed Offutt in 2019, but still plays with the team at the tournament each year.

“The best thing about the Offutt hockey team is it connected me with life-long friends,” said Canty. “It provided me an avenue to play a sport I love. Even now, I still talk to all of the Offutt guys on a daily basis and still assist in running the team by registering us for the Armed Services Tournament every year. I can honestly say the Offutt hockey team has changed my life in a very positive way.”

For more information about the ASHA visit their web site at https://www.armedserviceshockey.org/home.