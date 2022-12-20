Operation Holiday Cheer gives $32,000 in gift cards to Offutt service members

Five hundred holiday gift bags will brighten holiday spirits for service members living at Offutt Air Force Base who may be away from their families this Christmas.

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community — in coordination with Offutt Air Force Base leadership, Offutt Advisory Council, local businesses and community organizations — brought together volunteers on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to assemble the bags at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall in Olde Towne.

The bags included food, treats, gift cards, baseball tickets and holiday items, according to the chamber. They aim to bring a little holiday cheer to the military members living in the dorms at Offutt.

“We’re trying to make them feel like and express how important they are to this community,” said Col. Mark Howard, vice commander of Offutt’s 55th Wing. “The airmen really appreciate the community right back because this is a little piece of making them feel like they’re at home.”

Howard said he has been deployed during the holiday season, and he said it can be a pretty emotional time.

“It’s tough, and to have a community put their arms around you and make you feel like they care about you, it’s a real big deal,” Howard said.

John Hansen, president of the Offutt Advisory Council, said $50 Amazon gift cards and $25 gift cards to either DJ’s Dugout or Catfish Lake were donated via fundraising through the organization, which promotes the morale, welfare and education of personnel attached to Offutt and their families.

The chamber and Offutt Advisory Council work together throughout the year, said Michelle Andahl, CEO of the chamber and an Offutt Advisory Council board member.

“This is something that is one of our favorite events each year,” Andahl said. “Each year, this program has grown exponentially.”

In addition to the holiday gift bags, council board member Herman Colvin started Operation Giving Thanks to provide turkeys, hams and gift cards to service members at Offutt for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

“The OAC and chamber share the same mission in supporting our military members,” said Tim Burke, another OAC board member. “Supporting the chamber’s Operation Holiday Cheer program provided an opportunity for collaboration to grow and maximize our efforts.”

Asked about the support shown from the local community, Howard said he and his family wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“Everybody that we meet, we tell him that this is just a hidden gem,” Howard said. “The community here just makes all the difference and welcomes everyone here with open arms. There’s nowhere else like this that a military member can serve, and we’re just so grateful for everyone.”