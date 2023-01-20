Papillion Fire Department military veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Five military veterans of the Papillion Fire Department who served during the Korean and Vietnam era were thanked and honored for their service to our country with a Quilt of Valor.

Quilts were presented to Richard J. Higgins, Jack Miller, Russ Zeeb, Fritz Wiese and Mike Nuziel at the Annual Fireman’s Banquet held in Papillion.

Richard J. Higgins

Higgins said he was selected by his friends and neighbors -- drafted -- into service to his country. He reported to duty at Fort Omaha for his induction into the U.S. Army on July 27, 1954.

Along with others, he boarded a train for Fort Bliss, Texas. After eight weeks of training, his orders sent him to Fort Gordon, Georgia, to train for radio training and Long-Line Signal school.

Upon completion of this training, he received orders to go to Alaska with a layover for two weeks in Seattle, at which his orders changed and he was deployed to Korea.

Higgins was stationed in Pusan, South Korea, working with Long-Line Communication System for 14 months in less-than-adequate conditions. In July 1956, he boarded a ship for return to the U.S. and after eight days he was happy to arrive in the state of Washington and step once again on U.S. soil.

Jack Miller

Miller entered the U. S. Army in 1956 and served our country until 1963. He was ordered into active duty for six months and then served in the Reserves for six and half years.

Russ Zeeb

Zeeb served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 27, 1971, through Dec. 22, 1973. He traveled to Fort Leonard Wood, Maryland, or humorously known then as “Fort Lost in the Woods,” Misery.

He was assigned as a combat medic and was deployed to Germany and served there for 17 months. While in Germany, Zeeb saif that his unit was on alert for a terrorism attack threatening the 1972 Olympics.

He returned home and was honorably discharged at the Specialist 4 level. He received his Expert Field Medical Badge. After his discharge, Zeeb continue serving in law enforcement.

Fritz Wiese

Wiese was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1963 and served as military police in the Army Security Agency. He was honorably discharged in 1965.

In October 2017, the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences held their National Conference in Omaha. Hundreds of members from all over the U.S. and territories attended.

On Oct. 16, Fritz Wiese was a member of the honor guard at the opening ceremonies in the Century Link Convention Center. After opening the conference, the honor guard was thanked and honored for their service to our country with Quilts of Valor.

Mike Nuziel

Nuziel lived in Chicago and was drafted from there in 1967. He traveled to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for basic training and then to Fort Polk, Lousiana, for Advanced Training.

Nuziel was assigned to the 5/7 First Air Calvary and sent to Vietnam in the Infantry. He was twice wounded and was awarded two purple hearts. He spent eight and half months recuperating from his wounds in Great Lakes Naval Hospital. He was honorably discharged in 1968.

To share how much a Quilt of Valor means to a veteran, Nuziel said he could have used the quilt during his time in Vietnam.

He said that they were on the move all the time, and their uniforms were torn and shredded because of the jungle. They only carried their weapon and a small knapsack. There was not even enough room in the knapsack for an extra underwear or socks -- only the essentials, which included half a sheet.

It would rain so much, and when wet at night, sleeping in trenches the men were so very cold.

"I was so cold, I could have used that QOV at night," Nuziel said. "I would have made room for it in my knapsack".

Quilts of Valor volunteer Jackie Mach of Papillion and Schoenholz Phyllis of Ohiowa awarded the Quilts of Valor to these gentlemen for their service to our country.

Quilts of Valor founder Catherine Roberts describes each quilt as a civilian award. Since the beginning of the Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2003, there have been 336,061 quilts wrapped around the shoulders of active-duty military and veterans to thank and honor them for their military service.