Petty Officer 2nd Class Meagan Jobe, a native of Papillion, currently serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Jobe joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Jobe serves as an aviation boatswain's mate (fuel) -- also known as a grape because of their flight deck jerseys -- aboard USS Mesa Verde.

“I had a mentor that worked in the autobody and metal shop of my high school,” Jobe said. “He was a Senior Chief aviation structural mechanic. He inspired me to join by telling me his sea stories. Also, my best friend's mother was a first class petty officer in the Navy.”

Skills and values similar to those found in Papillion are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

“I learned in Papillion to be resilient and to treat others the way you want to be treated,” Jobe said. "If you are not resilient in the Navy, you are going to break. It is a very tough job mentally and spiritually, so being resilient and handling change is important. If you get into a leadership program, you still have to remember where you came from and everyone with respect regardless of their rank.”

These lessons have helped Jobe while serving aboard USS Mesa Verde.

USS Mesa Verde is an amphibious transport dock. According to Navy officials, these types of warships embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice.

As a member of the Navy, Jobe is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“We serve all over the world, land, air and sea,” said Jobe. “The U.S. Navy is committed to successfully executing missions. We help around the world with natural disasters and are committed to preventing enemy nations from attacking us.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."

Jobe and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am proud of receiving a Letter of Commendation from my old commanding officer for a fuel spill at my shore command,” Jobe said. “While on duty, I responded to the spill and took charge for hours while making sure it was properly taken care of.”

As Jobe and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means stepping out of my comfort zone, putting my country first and sacrificing personal time to fight and defend for my friends, family and shipmates,” added Jobe.

Jobe is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my Aunt Brenda and my cousin, Shannon, for being my biggest support system and for pushing me to keep fighting for my dreams,” Jobe said.