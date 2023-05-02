An annual nationwide motorcycle tour honoring veterans of the U.S. armed forces is really hitting close to home this year.

The 2023 tour will begin and end in Papillion, according to organizers.

"It usually starts in a different state each year," said Lisa Graves, executive director of Nation of Patriots Nebraska. "This year, Nebraska won the bid to start and finishing it."

Through her efforts -- along with Papillion Mayor David Black, his brother, Bill, and others -- the Sarpy County community represented the state in the bidding process to host the event.

"We had a lot of people involved to make this come to fruition," Graves said.

Most tour participates will ride on motorcycles, though people in cars are also welcome, she said.

The nationwide tour begins on Saturday, May 20, at Papillion's SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St.

Pre-tour speeches will be made by Papillion Mayor David Black, Nation of Patriots CEO Bill Sherer, along with U.S Rep. Don Bacon and U.S. Sen. Mike Flood. A flag ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Participants will then depart with the first stop at the Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion, where veterans and their spouses are buried.

Police will escort the riders down Highway 370 and Highway 50 to the cemetery, Black said. From there, the participants will head toward Norfolk, the first overnight stay of the tour.

Along the way, there'll be a lunch stop at the American Legion post in Columbus.

The next overnight stop will be in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There will be a flag ceremony at each overnight stop.

"It will go to all 50 states, and we'll fly to Hawaii and Alaska," Graves said.

The Patriot Tour escorts one American flag across the country. Over the course of 115 days, tens of thousands of people will come together to accomplish this feat and honor the members of America's armed forces.

The goal is to unite Americans beneath the colors of the flag and support the men and women who defend this country.

The purpose is to provide financial relief to veterans and their families in need through corporate sponsorships and individual donors. All the money raised goes to the veteran households.

The money raised in Nebraska goes to Nebraska veterans, Black said.

The tour will go through neighboring states in May before going east in June, including a June 19 stop in Sanford, Maine.

In July, the tour will head through the south and southwest, continuing to the West Coast in August. This includes plane trips to Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Aug. 4 and a plane trip stop to Denali, Alaska, on Aug. 9.

The tour begins its trek back to this area in September. It concludes on Sept. 16 with a 10 a.m. stop at the Strategic Air Command Museum near Ashland with the arrival to the SumTur Amphitheater around 11:45 a.m. featuring a retirement ceremony for the flag and speeches ending the tour.

The flag is one that has flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Black said.

"That one single flag will travel the entire United States," he said.

Black said it is quite an honor for the community and credits Graves, a resident of Elkhorn, and his brother for bringing the tour to Papillion.

"She had the idea of bringing it to Nebraska," he said. "We thought it was a nice honor."

Graves mentioned Bill Black attended a state patriot event last year and wanted to make it bigger this year. He mentioned the tradition of patriotism of Papillion that influenced her to make the bid for the community in hosting this year's tour.

The amphitheater is a fitting place to start the tour since it is adjacent to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial currently being built, Graves said.

Participants typically travel a day or two on the tour, though they can go the whole distance if they want to, she said.

At each overnight stop, the flag is typically passed on to a new set of riders, Graves said.

She anticipates 200 to 400 riders to begin the tour.

The entry fee is $20 per riders and registration can be made in advance or even that day, Graves said.

"We are honored to have Papillion sponsor us this year," she said.