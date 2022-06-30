Patriot Fest offers free family fun this Saturday

Offutt Air Force Base personnel are invited to a free Patriot Fest concert and family festival on Saturday, July 2.

The event runs 4 to 11 p.m. on the Parade Grounds and is free to anyone with a Department of Defense identification card. Guests are welcome but must be escorted on base with someone with a DOD ID. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A family fun zone will offer inflatable rides, carnival games, cotton candy and more. Concerts will feature The Band Perry, John Michael Montgomery and Runaway June with music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. No seating is available. Accessible viewing is available around the gazebo.

Food trucks and a beer tent, as well as free water, will be available while supplies last. Attendees are invited to bring their own food and drinks, and coolers and backpacks are allowed but subject to search by Security Forces. No outside alcohol or glass containers.

Smoking, fireworks, weapons, illicit drugs, pets or animals (except service animals), recreational drones and tailgating are all prohibited.

The Stratcom and Kenney Gates will be open to inbound event traffic. The Kenney Gate will convert to outbound traffic only once the music begins. Both gates will remain open to let traffic off base after the event.

Parking is available within walking distance of the Parade Grounds, with overflow parking at the BX and Commissary. A shuttle will run from the bus stop in front of Building C to the Parade Grounds to provide service to dorm residents living north of the flight line.

The event is produced by Air Force Entertainment & Live Stage. Sponsors include USAA, Beardmore Subaru, Peraton, Leach Camper Sales, the Offutt Advisory Council, Bellevue University, Sarah Guy Nebraska Realty, Sickies Garage, The Landings Apartments, Veterans United Home Loans, Werner Enterprises, Cobalt Credit Union, Chaos Productions, Bakers, Debbie Meyers BHHS, Westside State Bank, Heroes for Heroes, Sam’s Club, Caliber Home Loans, and Oriental Trading Company. (No federal endorsement is intended.)

No backup location is planned for inclement weather. Find more information on the event at offutt55fss.com/event/patriot-fest, facebook.com/offutt55fss and www.facebook.com/OffuttAirForceBase.

