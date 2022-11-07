PHOTOS: Military service, pride on display at Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade

Be the first to know
Pilots and navigators will now be able to train on the latest Baseline-Charlie avionics technology at Offutt Air Force Base following the rece…
1st Lt. Kingdon Hawes sat in the cramped upper deck of the B-52, ear to the plane’s radio, listening for the code that would launch Armageddon.
HOLDREGE — It isn’t often when a principal doesn’t know about an assembly at the school.But for Holdrege High School Principal Captain Jeremy …
The 55th Communications Group organized the annual Offutt AFB Haunted House — really a haunted hospital — in Building 4 on Friday and Saturday…
More than 600 veterans and area residents of attended the La Vista Community Foundation’s Salute to Veterans Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 6, at…
Groups across Sarpy County are preparing for their annual Veterans Day events to show appreciation for America’s service members and their families.
Terrorist groups, methods and would-be targets are multiplying. Researchers with UNO's counterterrorism center are finding ways to keep up with them.
Bellevue University's Military Veteran Services Center is collecting donations to fill 200 backpacks to help homeless military veterans at the…
