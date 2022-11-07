 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Military service, pride on display at Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade

  • 0
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p1

Local veterans representing numerous veteran organizations join various color guards in leading the way along Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p2

LEFT: From right, Cousins Ayden Walker,4; Aubree Harris, 7; and Blaiklee Rinehart, 3; wave miniature U.S. flags along Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p3

Members of Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951 march along Pearl Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p4

Charlie Wilderman with Cub Scout Pack 520 at St. Albert marches along Pearl Street with area Cub and Boy Scouts during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p5

Members of the Iowa Western Community College cheerleading team march along Pearl Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p6

A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Council Bluffs chapter waves to people lined up along Pearl Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p7

Members of the Council Bluffs York Rite-Ivanhoe Commandery No. 17 march along Pearl Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p8

Local Girl Scouts march along Pearl Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p9

United States Navy veteran Brad Powell waves to people lined up along Pearl Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Powell was honored as grand marshal alongside Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p10

Members of Eastern Hills Baptist Church wave from a bus during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p11

United States Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner waves to people lined up along Pearl Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Schaner was honored as grand marshal alongside Navy veteran Brad Powell for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p12

Supporters wave miniature U.S. flags along Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p13

Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 260 wave to supporters along Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p14

Jacob Rinehart waves a miniature U.S. flag along Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p15

Veterans in the Women Can Be Veterans Too float wave to people lined up on Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p16

Roxanne Gomez marches with local Boy Scouts on Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p17

Members of the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard perform a 21-gun salute outside Bayliss Park during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p18

Members of Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951 march along Pearl Street during the annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p19

Members of the Council Bluffs Police Department color guard march along Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
110622-cbn-news-veterans-parade-p20

Members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department color guard march along Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Navy veteran Brad Powell were both honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade. The weather was more comfortable than earlier anticipated this week, leading to a more pleasant parade day for presenters and visitors alike.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert