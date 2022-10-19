Platte River State Park planning for Nov. 12 Veterans Appreciation Day

Platte River State Park will host Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The first 50 visitors with a military ID will receive a token for one free shooting activity at the Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Complex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instructors will be available for trap shooting, .22 rifles, pellet guns, archery, tomahawks and slingshots. There also will be naturalists with outdoor learning activities.

See a listing of more education events at Nebraska’s Venture Parks at outdoornebraska.gov/ventureparks.