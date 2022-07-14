Poppin' Smoke at American Legion Post 32 offers affordable Southern comfort food

After Chip and Christine Holland’s smokers caught fire at Tired Texan Barbecue last spring, the couple was nearly ready to call it quits.

One of the smoker’s doors popped open, becoming inflamed. Chip rapidly returned to the restaurant to put out the fire. Christine said it was really scary for their whole family.

“He couldn’t see anything, but he knew where the fire extinguisher was that he needed,” Christine said. “So, through a smoke-filled room, (he) covered up his face and went back, got it and put it out before the firemen got there.”

Following the fire, the restaurant was closed for multiple months during the summer — their busiest season. Insurance allowed the family-owned business to continue paying their employees during the break.

This closure, along with COVID-19, significantly shrunk their regular lunch crowd, Christine said. Then their lease ended.

With new leases too long and rent too expensive, they considered ending their food service industry careers. That was until American Legion Post 32 Commander Ted Pafford approached them, asking them to consider moving their business to Papillion.

With nearly all staff members — about a dozen — willing to make the switch to a new restaurant, the Hollands decided to take a chance on the Legion. The Papillion residents opened Poppin’ Smoke Southern Grill during the beginning of the 2022 Papillion Days.

“We’re able to feed our neighbors more,” Chip said. “It was a welcome home for us.”

When Moran’s Grill moved out of Post 32 into a stand-alone space in Bellevue, the Legion was in need of a new restaurant to fill its space. Pafford said he knew the Hollands upheld a good reputation and made tasty food, having eaten at Tired Texan before. He said they won Omaha’s Best BBQ for four years in a row.

Christine said the Legion’s year-to-year lease was appealing. Post 32 also offers additional helping hands, as community service workers often volunteer with its restaurant.

While Post 32 built a smoke shack outdoors for barbecuing, Christine said they appreciated that the Legion gave them the freedom to try cooking different kinds of foods as well.

The couple wanted their restaurant to be a spot for affordable Southern comfort food. Being a family of four — with daughters Piper Holland, 17, and Keltie Holland, 13 — Chip said they understand how expensive it can be for a family to go out to eat.

“You’ll maybe spend the same amount of money you would spend at McDonalds and actually have some real good food,” Chip said.

They noticed there weren’t many Southern food options in the area. Chip, being from Birmingham, Alabama, knows the cuisine well. The menu’s banana pudding is actually a recipe from his grandmother.

Some favorites at the restaurant, Christine said, include chislic, or fried steak bites, as well as fried green tomatoes, sandwiches and chicken fried steak.

Tumbleweeds — fried balls of hash browns, cheese and bacon — are also a hit. (Christine said they’re gluten-free, but they’re made with the same fryer as other items, so they’re not suitable for those with severe intolerances.)

Though they don’t plan on smoking meat everyday, they will for special occasions.

Christine said chef Chip doesn’t cut corners with his ingredients. He only buys good quality food. Pafford said their “amazing” meals are fresh and flavorful. They have a unique twist on southern comfort food, he said.

The desire to continue improving every single day, Chip said, is what drives him.

“I enjoy feeding people,” Chip said. “I enjoy making them happy.”

Pafford said the legion needed restaurant owners who were willing to embrace the veteran community.

Chip joined the post’s Sons of the American Legion, while Christine joined the Women’s Auxiliary. Immediately after opening, Christine said they started getting to know all the regulars, who are primarily veterans.

“It was important to me for them to embrace us as Legionnaires, veterans, and they’ve gone well beyond that,” Pafford said.

They even incorporated veterans into their name and logo, Pafford said. Though the name “Poppin’ Smoke” sounds food-related, it’s also a military term. To pop smoke means to quickly extract from a location using smoke grenades. The logo appears to be a smoker grill, he said, but is also a grenade.

Pafford encourages the public to come try the restaurant’s food while experiencing the legion’s different environment.

Supporting Poppin’ Smoke in turn supports the legion, as a portion of their profit goes to them. Supporting the legion, he said, supports Papillion because of all they do for the community.

The American Legion is located at 230 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as 4 to 8 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays.