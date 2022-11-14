Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs director resigns amid tension with VA Commission

Exactly nine months to the day she was sworn in as director of Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs, Rita Dooley tendered her resignation. Her last day on the job is, coincidentally, Veterans Day.

Dooley’s resignation is the culmination of what appears to have been a tenure rife with policy disagreements and miscommunication between her and the five-member Veteran Affairs Commission.

“We’re all aware that there have been some difficulties in communication between the commission and the director,” County Attorney Matt Wilber said at the Nov. 8 Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting, where he asked the board to accept Dooley’s resignation and approve the severance agreement that was worked out between Dooley and the county.

According to the agreement, Dooley will receive the remainder of her salary through the end of her contract, which would have been June 30, 2023. The remainder will be paid to Dooley as a lump sum on her last day of employment, Nov. 11.

The agreement stipulates that Dooley releases the county, including the Board of Supervisors and the Veterans Affairs Commission, from any future claims with regard to her employment. Dooley also waives any right to future litigation, and “agrees to withdraw any pending charges, complaints or lawsuits … before the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.”

The county also agreed to pay Dooley’s attorney, Ray Aranza, $3,500.

During the Nov. 8 supervisor meeting, Wilber stressed that all parties only want what’s best for the county’s veterans.

“Sometimes the vision of how best to deliver those results is the subject of disagreement,” Wilber said. “And the best way forward is simply to hit the reset button. I believe this agreement does that, and does it amicably.”

The Daily Nonpareil reached out to members of the board and VA Commission, and to Dooley and her attorney, all of whom declined to comment further.

“Really, nothing more to say,” Aranza wrote in an email. “The agreement speaks for itself.”

Per state law, the VA Commission is in charge of the hiring process for a new director. Once the commission has selected someone, the applicant goes to the county board for approval.

With two new supervisors joining the board, the hiring process is not expected to get underway until January.

The clash between Dooley and the VA Commission came to a head at a brief commission meeting on July 22, during which the commissioners voted unanimously to fire Dooley “for cause,” according to the meeting’s minutes. Dooley was not in attendance for this meeting, and the meeting itself lasted only two minutes.

The exact timeline of events leading up to, and following, the July 22 VA Commission meeting is unknown, but some information is publicly available:

At the July 26 supervisors meeting, the board filed a payroll status change “for out of class pay” for longtime VA caseworker Peggy Becker, according to the minutes.

The VA Commission approved a motion at its Aug. 8 meeting to add “Acting Office Administrator” to Becker’s Caseworker III job classification, with an increase in salary, retroactive to the July 26 supervisors meeting, indicating that Becker had taken on the director’s duties.

Dooley was not in attendance at the Aug. 8 meeting. According to meeting minutes, the last commission meeting she attended was July 11.

According to the severance agreement, at some point after the VA Commission July 22 meeting, the Board of Supervisors “reviewed the concerns of the Veteran Affairs Commission,” and declined to approve Dooley’s termination; however, in talking with Dooley, “the board agrees … that a continued employment relationship would be difficult, if not impossible, for (Dooley) under the present circumstances.”

At that point, the board agreed to accept Dooley’s resignation, effective Nov. 11, as outlined in the severance agreement.