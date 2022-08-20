Powell also a grand marshal in Council Bluffs veterans parade

This year’s Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade will honor Brad Powell as a grand marshal, as well as Clayton “Cactus” Schaner, who was featured in an earlier article.

Powell is involved in a multitude of local veterans activities but was humble about the honor.

“I feel very honored and humbled to be selected to be the Grand Marshal,” he said. “I know who’s been this before, and I know I’m not in the same class as some of them.”

Powell, 71, grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and earned an associate degree in computer programming at Kirkwood Community College. Later that year, he got a draft notice from the U.S. Army.

“My dad said ‘why don’t you go talk to the Navy man?’, so I did,” he said.

Powell started basic training in January 1971. He was then assigned to a Naval Base in Millington, Tennessee now known as Naval Support Activity Mid-South. Army Reservists from St. Louis and Olathe, Kansas were among those who were trained there.

“We scheduled training for the Reserve units that came in on the weekends and kept records of those,” he said.

Powell served there for four years and was discharged on Jan. 18, 1975.

“I was married and had one child by that time,” he said.

Powell and his wife, Susan, met at a New Year’s Eve party in Cedar Rapids, he said. She and her sister had seen a friend of his.

“I had never met her before that,” he said. “I had met her sister.”

After his discharge, Powell got a job in Cedar Rapids but was laid off after a couple years. Then he got on at First Data Resources, so he and his family moved to Omaha. He worked at First Data for 31 years. After their children graduated from high school, the couple moved to Council Bluffs.

Powell has been active in multiple veterans organizations. He is a past commander of American Legion Post No. 2 and is vice president of the Iowa Veterans Foundation, vice chairman of the Iowa Department of National Affairs and District 7 National Affairs and captain of the local American Legion Honor Guard; secretary of the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Commission; chaplain and judge advocate of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5; and treasurer of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798. He is president of the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Foundation and vice chairman of the Veterans Day Parade Committee, as well as webmaster for several veterans organizations.

Through these organizations, Powell has been involved in helping fellow veterans and raising money for the VA Pantry. He has kept in touch with a couple friends from his Navy unit and visited the Navy Support Activity Mid-South last year, only to find that everything had changed.

In his spare time, Powell participates in golf and bowling leagues, enjoys being outdoors and likes to read adventure stories and books about military history.

He and Susan have four sons, 10 granddaughters, eight grandsons, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.

There is no cost to participate in the parade. Parade information, including online and mail-in entry forms, the parade route and rules can be found at councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org. For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Committee at CBVeteransdayparade@gmail.com or call 402-319-3999 or 402-490-3070.