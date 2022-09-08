Registration is open for Husker Fans Salute the Troops weekend

The Husker Fans Salute the Troops Foundation hosts a weekend of praise, pampering and preparation to about 100 military families each year.

Organized since 2008, the weekend is offered at basically no cost, according to a news release. Programming includes an inspirational keynote speaker and fun, free, family orientated activities. Attendees will receive free hotel accommodations, three complimentary meals, and a tour of a Husker athletic facilities as permitted.

Registration to attend the 2022 Husker Fans Salute the Troops weekend is open. Any active or retired members of all branches of the U.S. military, who have not previously attended the event, may register at this time.

This year’s event takes place the weekend of Nov. 12 when the Nebraska football team plays at Michigan. Individuals can register online at huskersalute.org. First-time registrants are asked to pay a $40 non-refundable registration fee to hold their reservation. Registration for repeat attendees will open later.

On the Saturday, transportation will be provided to and from the campus for a private tour of the athletic facilities and Memorial Stadium. A watch party follows at the hotel. The party is complete with food, drinks, door prizes and special activities for children.

On Sunday, a brunch to honor our military men and women will feature a special guest speaker. Many great former Husker football players and other athletes will be present throughout the event.

The weekend cannot take place without the support of Husker fans everywhere. Husker Salute supporters are asked to donate at huskersalute.org. All donations are tax-deductible.